 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

UK advises on Christmas plans with Omicron spreading

1 Dec, 2021 08:16
Get short URL
UK advises on Christmas plans with Omicron spreading
(FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The British health secretary has warned that the Omicron strain will continue to spread, with 22 cases of the Covid variant already identified in the country. The minister says Christmas should continue as planned.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that 22 cases of Omicron had been recorded in the UK. “At this point in time the case numbers are very low,” he stated, adding “we’ve got 22 confirmed cases at the moment and that will go up, it will certainly go up.” 

Read more
UK wants military to help jab against Covid as Omicron spreads UK wants military to help jab against Covid as Omicron spreads

Javid said that while there is not much known about the Omicron variant so far, he hoped that there would be more data within two weeks. He claimed it was highly likely that vaccines will remain effective against the mutant strain.

“Our best form of defence still remains our vaccines,” Javid stated, adding “It’s possible of course, it’s possible that it might be less effective. We just don’t know for sure yet. But it’s also very likely that it will remain effective against serious disease.”

The health secretary told the British public that there was no need to change their Christmas plans. 

Britain, in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, has moved to ban travel from six southern African nations and has committed to roll out more booster vaccines over the coming weeks. 

On Tuesday, UK PM Boris Johnson vowed to make a booster available to all adults by the end of January, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised opening the campaign to all adults.

To date, 31% of those over 12 have received a booster shot. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies