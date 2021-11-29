 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

UK names age groups eligible for Covid boosters amid Omicron scare

29 Nov, 2021 16:50
Get short URL
UK names age groups eligible for Covid boosters amid Omicron scare
(FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said all adults between 18 and 39 years should receive booster shots, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus in the winter months and amid concern over Omicron.

On Monday, the JCVI said the UK would start offering Covid-19 booster shots to all adults, while making second vaccine doses available to children aged between 12 and 15. The booster campaign was previously only open to those aged above 40. 

Read more
Omicron: What we know about the new Covid variant Omicron: What we know about the new Covid variant

In a statement, the committee – which advises the UK government on immunisation – said that booster jabs would be available no sooner than three months after the second vaccine dose was given. The previous gap between second and booster shots had been six months.

The second doses for those aged between 12 and 15 must be given at least 12 weeks after the first, the advisory body stated.

“Having a booster dose of the vaccine will help to increase our level of protection against the Omicron variant. This is an important way for us to reduce the impact of this variant on our lives, especially in the coming months,” Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the JCVI’s Covid-19 immunisation panel, said in a statement.

The body notes that continued efforts will be made to get those who are yet to be vaccinated to come forward for their shots.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the JCVI on Saturday to review the booster programme urgently, given concerns about the spread of the new Omicron variant, which is highly mutated.

The country has already rolled out the mRNA vaccines as booster shots, but is expected to approve the Novavax shot in the coming days.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies