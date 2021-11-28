UK unveils new mask mandate and Covid testing rules, citing Omicron

The UK has announced new Covid-19 restrictions in light of the Omicron variant, including the introduction of masks in public spaces, and the testing of all people arriving in the country regardless of their vaccination status.

The new “temporary” restrictions in response to the Omicron variant cases were announced by the UK government late on Sunday. The measures include mandatory PCR testing for all international arrivals, regardless of their vaccination status, as well as self-isolation for all contacts of suspected Omicron cases whether fully vaccinated or not.

The government also announced a new mask mandate, making face coverings compulsory in certain public spaces. In effect, the mandate changes only the rules for England, since Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already have indoor mask requirements in place.

“Face coverings will be made compulsory in shops and on public transport from next week. All hospitality settings will be exempt,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson on UK’s response to Omicron strain of Covid

DETAILS TO FOLLOW