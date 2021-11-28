 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK unveils new mask mandate and Covid testing rules, citing Omicron

28 Nov, 2021 18:51
A person wearing a protective face mask walks over Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, November on 22, 2021. © Reuters / Henry Nicholls
The UK has announced new Covid-19 restrictions in light of the Omicron variant, including the introduction of masks in public spaces, and the testing of all people arriving in the country regardless of their vaccination status.

The new “temporary” restrictions in response to the Omicron variant cases were announced by the UK government late on Sunday. The measures include mandatory PCR testing for all international arrivals, regardless of their vaccination status, as well as self-isolation for all contacts of suspected Omicron cases whether fully vaccinated or not.

The government also announced a new mask mandate, making face coverings compulsory in certain public spaces. In effect, the mandate changes only the rules for England, since Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already have indoor mask requirements in place.

“Face coverings will be made compulsory in shops and on public transport from next week. All hospitality settings will be exempt,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement.

