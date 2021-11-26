 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WHO classifies B.1.1.529 as a Covid variant of concern named Omicron
Only matter of time before ‘worst-ever’ Covid strain hits UK – genomics chief

26 Nov, 2021 17:21
The UK’s Covid genomics chief, Professor Sharon Peacock, has warned that it's only a matter of time before the newly mutated “worst-ever” strain reaches the country, but that officials can buy some time to prepare.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Peacock highlighted how the ‘Nu’ variant is “likely to be transmitted into the UK at some point” due to the virulent nature of the strain. 

“I think buying time is important and it’s worthwhile, because we can find out what we need to know about that particular variant,” Peacock said, urging officials to brace for its arrival on British shores.

In response to the newly detected variant, dubbed by scientists a ‘super-mutant’ strain, a growing number of countries around the world, including the UK, have imposed travel bans on South Africa and neighbouring African countries to reduce the risk of it spreading.

Addressing the situation, the UK Health Security Agency declared the Nu strain “the worst variant we have seen so far,” while the World Health Organization described it as having a “number of worrying mutations.”

The concern about the impact the variant could have on the UK came as Britain recorded more than 50,000 fresh Covid infections for the first time in a month. Data reported on Friday showed that the UK’s confirmed case numbers have risen 10% in a week, although fatalities are down 15.5%.

