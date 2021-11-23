 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cabinet minister explains why UK now is ‘probably world’s freest country’

23 Nov, 2021 08:06
The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, in Brussels, November 19, 2021. © John Thys/AFP
UK Minister of State for the Cabinet Office and chief Brexit negotiator David Frost has said that the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has made Britain “the freest” nation in the world.

“Unavoidably, we’ve had a lot of state direction and control during the pandemic,” Lord Frost said at an event in London on Monday. “That cannot and must not last forever. And I’m glad that it is not.”

I am very happy that free Britain, or at least merry England, is probably now the freest country in the world as regards Covid restrictions… No mask rules, no vaccine passports. Long may it remain so.

