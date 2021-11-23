Cabinet minister explains why UK now is ‘probably world’s freest country’

UK Minister of State for the Cabinet Office and chief Brexit negotiator David Frost has said that the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has made Britain “the freest” nation in the world.

“Unavoidably, we’ve had a lot of state direction and control during the pandemic,” Lord Frost said at an event in London on Monday. “That cannot and must not last forever. And I’m glad that it is not.”

I am very happy that free Britain, or at least merry England, is probably now the freest country in the world as regards Covid restrictions… No mask rules, no vaccine passports. Long may it remain so.

