 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Labour leader Starmer tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates for 5th time

27 Oct, 2021 15:25
Get short URL
Labour leader Starmer tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates for 5th time
FILE PHOTO: Labour leader Keir Starmer attends the Commonwealth Games baton relay launch, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain on October 7, 2021 © Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
UK opposition and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to miss the government’s budget announcement on Wednesday. He is self-isolating for the fifth time in the pandemic.

The news was announced by a Labour Party spokesperson, shortly before Starmer was to attend Prime Ministers’ Questions in the House of Commons and ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget speech. Earlier, Starmer posted a photo on Twitter showing him and some party colleagues preparing for the day’s budget revelations.

Despite being double-jabbed against the virus, Starmer will have to quarantine for 10 days. It might mean that he will miss the beginning of the UN Climate summit (COP26), though it is unclear if he plans to attend it.

Though the positive test result was a first for Starmer, he is no novice at pandemic-related self-isolation: he had already quarantined four times previously, due to having been a close contact of Covid-positive colleagues and relatives.

Also on rt.com 'Absolutely nothing to indicate’ another lockdown needed, Johnson says, despite concerns from advisers about rising infections

England’s Covid restrictions and rules have since changed, meaning that fully vaccinated close contacts of Starmer do not have to automatically self-isolate. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson who had been photographed with Starmer earlier today, both tested negative, Labour sources told the Guardian.

Just a day earlier, Covid guidance for Parliament was updated to say that all staff, visitors, contractors and press must wear masks to combat the spread of Covid. However, MPs remain exempt from this order.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies