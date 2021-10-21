Welsh police station evacuated, streets closed off in Pontypridd after member of public hands in suspected bomb

Pontypridd police station in south Wales has been evacuated after a member of the public attempted to hand a suspected grenade to staff on the front desk. Officers have set up a protective perimeter and closed nearby streets.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, South Wales Police warned members of the public to stay away from Pontypridd police station after the station was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The post stated that a member of the public had approached the front desk of the station and attempted to hand over “what is believed to be ordnance.” Media reports suggest the ordnance in question is a suspected grenade.

Police cordons have been set up in the vicinity of the station as a "safety perimeter" and nearby roads closed as a precuation. “This will remain in place until it is declared safe,” the Facebook post read.

The post was made shortly after 3pm local time (2pm GMT). Images from the town of Pontypridd published by local media show officers on the streets with perimeters established around the station.

