Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport briefly evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

Concerns over a suspicious package in one of the terminals has triggered evacuation at Manchester Airport in the northwest of England. Police gave all-clear shortly afterwards as no security threat was found.

Passengers and staff in Terminal 2 of the airport were evacuated following the discovery of the package on Tuesday afternoon. Police blocked off all entrances to the terminal while an assessment took place, while Terminal 1 and 3 in the airport continued to operate as normal.

The alert was raised at around 3.20pm local time, when a security scanner detected a potentially suspicious package, the Manchester Evening News reported.'

Manchester Airport's Terminal Two has been evacuated. Latest pictures from the scenehttps://t.co/eS7SGBnKlHpic.twitter.com/NM795NSaH7 — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) October 19, 2021

Later on Tuesday, the police gave all-clear, reporting that there was “no security threat” at the airport.

The specific contents or nature of the package in question that caused the scare is unknown.

