Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport briefly evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

19 Oct, 2021 18:13
FILE PHOTO. © Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Concerns over a suspicious package in one of the terminals has triggered evacuation at Manchester Airport in the northwest of England. Police gave all-clear shortly afterwards as no security threat was found.

Passengers and staff in Terminal 2 of the airport were evacuated following the discovery of the package on Tuesday afternoon. Police blocked off all entrances to the terminal while an assessment took place, while Terminal 1 and 3 in the airport continued to operate as normal. 

The alert was raised at around 3.20pm local time, when a security scanner detected a potentially suspicious package, the Manchester Evening News reported.'

Later on Tuesday, the police gave all-clear, reporting that there was “no security threat” at the airport.

The specific contents or nature of the package in question that caused the scare is unknown.

