London train comes off tracks after CRASHING through buffers, injuring 2 and forcing station's evacuation (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
The accident, which happened at around 8:20am local time on Tuesday, left the driver needing treatment for shock and injured two people, with authorities evacuating around 50 people from the station to “make the scene safe.”
Footage and photographs shared online from the station show just how close the train came to making contact with the building.
Enfield Town pic.twitter.com/Vo8ziRGe9O— Andy osv (@JonDoe03874655) October 12, 2021
Enfield Town’s station commander, Jim O’Neill, confirmed that the train had “hit the buffers at the station,” which is the end of the line, before it went “over the top of them.”
For those interested, the first picture shows the fabricated, fixed buffer stops at Enfield Town. It offers no more protection than a light on a stick.The second picture shows an example of a sliding friction buffer stop at New Cross. #RailwaysExplainedpic.twitter.com/c1QIE19Usd— Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) October 12, 2021
Train derailment at Enfield Town pic.twitter.com/0EDEJQVGjf— Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) October 12, 2021
Dozens of emergency service vehicles attended the incident, which is thought to have only caused “a few minor injuries” due to the train travelling at a “slow speed” when it hit the buffers, according to Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows.Also on rt.com New London tube map sees station names replaced by prominent black people since Roman invasion
Witness Gary Spencer, who works nearby, told Sky News he’d “never known a train to fail stopping,” but said he was thankful the buffers are protected by a steel backing or “the train would have damaged the [station] building.”
Enfield Town train crashes through buffers and stops just feet from the station concourse. @itvlondonpic.twitter.com/MkkTjFkuKw— Simon Harris (@simonharrisitv) October 12, 2021
Transport for London, which oversees the London Overground network, halted services from nearby Edmonton Green to Enfield Town, while authorities worked to secure the scene and clear the damaged train. It’s not clear when that section of the line will reopen for use.
Authorities do not yet know how the incident occurred. Emergency services and British Transport Police have already attended the scene to begin conducting their investigations into the crash.
