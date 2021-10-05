‘Please stop’: Boris Johnson’s ‘Build Back Butter’ toast video makes Britons cringe
The seven-second video showed the prime minister buttering a piece of toast in a suit and tie while sitting in front of two newspapers: The Sun and The Daily Telegraph. As he looked towards the camera, grinning, Johnson declared, “Build Back Butter.”
#BuildBackBetterpic.twitter.com/tHVxnHbdDE— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 5, 2021
Though the post received over 5,000 likes, many Brits were stunned by the joke, calling it “desperately embarrassing.”
Desperately embarrassing.— DrDublin💙 (@DrDublin1) October 5, 2021
Please stop.— Cameron J Gibson (@CameronJGibson2) October 5, 2021
I hope no one from abroad can see this. This is our leader!!!!— pudseypaul - Background flags speak volumes. (@pudseypaul) October 5, 2021
However, it isn’t the first comedy sketch video that Johnson has posted on social media recently.
On Monday, the prime minister shared an eight-second clip of himself eating fish and chips and declaring, “Build Back Batter,” while on Sunday, he drank a pint of beer on camera and said, “Build Back Bitter.”
#BuildBackBetterpic.twitter.com/KhYrVAxWxC— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 4, 2021
#BuildBackBetterpic.twitter.com/UV73W81cmk— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 3, 2021
Both videos bemused Brits who questioned why exactly Johnson was publishing the sketches.
According to the UK government, Build Back Better refers to Johnson’s priority to “focus on economic recovery” by “supporting employment through the Plan for Jobs and ensuring investment levels up opportunity” following the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The slogan has previously been used internationally for disaster-related plans and was US President Joe Biden’s campaign slogan in 2020.
It remains to be seen whether Johnson will continue with the gag through Wednesday and beyond.Also on rt.com British PM Johnson expects fuel, gas & food crunch to linger until Christmas
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.