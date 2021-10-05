Sections of London Underground closed & shops flooded after heavy downpour in UK capital (VIDEOS)
Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground were forced out of operation, along with parts of the District Line, UK media reported, citing Transport for London.
Flooding overnight here’s a snap from Knightsbridge at 5am this morning @BBCRadioLondonpic.twitter.com/PoOTRl4pLv— Greg McKenzie (@GregMcTweets) October 5, 2021
A4 in and out of London has severe flooding. Allow extra time if travelling @BBCLondonNews#flooding#london#londontravel@BBCWthrWatchers@itvnews@itvweatherpic.twitter.com/UiSdyBXOY6— LittleLondonWhispers 💙 (@londonwhispers) October 5, 2021
Water burst into high-end clothing shops in Knightsbridge. Photos show cars and the city's iconic double-decker buses driving slowly down waterlogged roads.
Parts of London have been submerged in floodwater after more than an inch of rain fell on the capital in under an hour.Flash floods in Knightsbridge burst into luxury shops with cars and buses spraying brown water. pic.twitter.com/M3Rjo3xU3Q— Capital Moments (@CapitalMoments) October 5, 2021
Reports said that a whole lane of the A4 was completely submerged.
Some roads were flooded in the countryside in eastern England, too, with part of the M23 motorway in Sussex closed.
Hampstead Road flooded due to rain! Just a heads up for anyone commuting this morning! #London#LondonTraffic#trafficupdate#Centrallondon#hs2#HeavyRainspic.twitter.com/UnEWHhPBex— Melisa (@Melisasnaps) October 5, 2021
“Torrential rain continues to move east this morning, with localised flooding possible,” the Met Office tweeted.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned last month that climate change could be “catastrophic” for the city, bringing more flooding and higher temperatures.
Parts of southern France were also hit by heavy flooding over the weekend, prompting evacuations in Marseille, the country’s second most populous city.Also on rt.com Marseille & southern France hit by severe flooding as heavy rainfall set to continue, citizens urged to stay home (VIDEOS)
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.