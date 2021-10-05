Sections of London Underground closed & shops flooded after heavy downpour in UK capital (VIDEOS)

Torrential rain has hit London and eastern England, flooding shops overnight and disrupting public transport. The deluge comes just weeks after the city's mayor warned about the dangers of climate change.

Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground were forced out of operation, along with parts of the District Line, UK media reported, citing Transport for London.

Flooding overnight here’s a snap from Knightsbridge at 5am this morning @BBCRadioLondonpic.twitter.com/PoOTRl4pLv — Greg McKenzie (@GregMcTweets) October 5, 2021

Water burst into high-end clothing shops in Knightsbridge. Photos show cars and the city's iconic double-decker buses driving slowly down waterlogged roads.

Parts of London have been submerged in floodwater after more than an inch of rain fell on the capital in under an hour.Flash floods in Knightsbridge burst into luxury shops with cars and buses spraying brown water. pic.twitter.com/M3Rjo3xU3Q — Capital Moments (@CapitalMoments) October 5, 2021

Reports said that a whole lane of the A4 was completely submerged.

Some roads were flooded in the countryside in eastern England, too, with part of the M23 motorway in Sussex closed.

“Torrential rain continues to move east this morning, with localised flooding possible,” the Met Office tweeted.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned last month that climate change could be “catastrophic” for the city, bringing more flooding and higher temperatures.

Parts of southern France were also hit by heavy flooding over the weekend, prompting evacuations in Marseille, the country’s second most populous city.

