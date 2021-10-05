 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Sections of London Underground closed & shops flooded after heavy downpour in UK capital (VIDEOS)

5 Oct, 2021 10:21
Get short URL
Sections of London Underground closed & shops flooded after heavy downpour in UK capital (VIDEOS)
© @CapitalMoments / Twitter
Torrential rain has hit London and eastern England, flooding shops overnight and disrupting public transport. The deluge comes just weeks after the city's mayor warned about the dangers of climate change.

Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground were forced out of operation, along with parts of the District Line, UK media reported, citing Transport for London.

Water burst into high-end clothing shops in Knightsbridge. Photos show cars and the city's iconic double-decker buses driving slowly down waterlogged roads.

Reports said that a whole lane of the A4 was completely submerged.

Some roads were flooded in the countryside in eastern England, too, with part of the M23 motorway in Sussex closed. 

“Torrential rain continues to move east this morning, with localised flooding possible,” the Met Office tweeted.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned last month that climate change could be “catastrophic” for the city, bringing more flooding and higher temperatures.

Parts of southern France were also hit by heavy flooding over the weekend, prompting evacuations in Marseille, the country’s second most populous city.

Also on rt.com Marseille & southern France hit by severe flooding as heavy rainfall set to continue, citizens urged to stay home (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies