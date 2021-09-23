Hundreds of thousands of heavy-goods vehicle drivers aren’t working, says minister, as UK govt vows to tackle haulage crisis
Speaking to Sky News on Thursday morning, junior business minister Paul Scully said the shortage of haulage drivers wasn’t just a British problem, noting huge challenges in Poland, Germany and Canada.
Scully said that attempting to entice foreign drivers to the UK, and offering them visas, would not work because of the shortages across Europe. As a result, the government would be looking at domestic options.
“There are hundreds of thousands of people in the country that have HGV licences, either full or partial, that are not working at the moment,” the minister stated, noting that the big question was how to encourage them back to work.Also on rt.com Have lockdowns and living off government handouts for 18 months made Britons workshy?
He also suggested the government would work to increase the number of licence tests, noting that many tests had been delayed because of the pandemic.
According to media reports, Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket group, told the government last week that there would be panic-buying in the run-up to Christmas if action was not taken to alleviate the shortage of haulage drivers.
Scully called on people not to involve themselves in panic-buying, noting that this would lead to food inflation which directly impacts the poorest families.
The National Farmers’ Union has also asked the prime minister to address the “crippling labour shortages” across the supply chain and introduce a new visa system.
The haulage industry suggests it needs as many as 90,000 drivers to meet demand following Brexit. It is also understood that many of Britain’s existing drivers are approaching retirement age.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.