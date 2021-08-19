Former UK MP charged with seven counts of fraud over allegedly false parliamentary invoices

A former British Labour MP has been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) with seven counts of fraud by false representation over the filing of fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

The allegations against Jared O’Mara date back to 2019, when he was a sitting Member of Parliament. The former politician has been charged jointly with ex-aide Gareth Arnold, who faces six counts of fraud.

Alongside the fraud accusations, O’Mara was charged jointly with John Woodliff with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

The charges relate to an allegation that O’Mara submitted fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority. In a statement on Thursday, the head of Special Crime at the CPS, Rosemary Ainslie, announced the decision to charge the three individuals “after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.”

O’Mara was elected as a Labour MP in 2017, defeating former Deputy PM Nick Clegg. However, in 2018, he resigned from Labour after being suspended from its parliamentary party amid an investigation into homophobic and misogynistic comments he was accused of making online.

Back in 2019, Arnold resigned from O’Mara’s office by using the former MP’s Twitter account to accuse O’Mara of having “inexcusable contempt” for his constituents, calling him “the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with.”

