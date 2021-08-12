Ambulances and police descend on Plymouth amid reports of gunshots, local MP urges people to ‘stay indoors’ (VIDEO)

Ambulances and police vehicles have swarmed into the British port city of Plymouth to respond to an “ongoing incident.” Locals reported hearing gunshots and social media video purportedly showed injured persons on the ground.

“We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth,” the South Western Ambulance Service tweeted on Thursday evening, adding that “a significant number of resources,” including helicopters, multiple doctors and senior paramedics were sent to the city.

We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth. We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.1/2 pic.twitter.com/17xZs7LsTm — South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) August 12, 2021

2 landing at once, Hero’s the lot of you who responded 👏 ❤️ @Plymouth_Livepic.twitter.com/qgndaMtR0G — Dylan hainey (@dylan_hainey) August 12, 2021

Local media quoted witnesses who described hearing “loud bangs” and “gunshots” in the suburb of Keyham. Precise details are still unclear, but local MP Luke Pollard described the incident as “worrying” and urged locals to “stay indoors and follow police advice.”

In a follow-up tweet, Pollard suggested that there had been a number of victims, adding that he was still waiting for official confirmation on the situation.

Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community. Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims. #keyham — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) August 12, 2021

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested multiple people had been shot, and a video posted to Twitter purportedly showed one victim lying under a plastic sheet on a footpath as police ushered bystanders away from the scene.

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer stated that “the incident was not terror related,” and that no suspect was “on the run” in Plymouth. Like Pollard, Mercer said that the police would reveal more details shortly.

