 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passenger bus explodes in central Russian city of Voronezh (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
HomeUK News

Ambulances and police descend on Plymouth amid reports of gunshots, local MP urges people to ‘stay indoors’ (VIDEO)

12 Aug, 2021 19:49
Get short URL
Ambulances and police descend on Plymouth amid reports of gunshots, local MP urges people to ‘stay indoors’ (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: A South West Ambulance Service vehicle © Flickr
Ambulances and police vehicles have swarmed into the British port city of Plymouth to respond to an “ongoing incident.” Locals reported hearing gunshots and social media video purportedly showed injured persons on the ground.

“We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth,” the South Western Ambulance Service tweeted on Thursday evening, adding that “a significant number of resources,” including helicopters, multiple doctors and senior paramedics were sent to the city.

Local media quoted witnesses who described hearing “loud bangs” and “gunshots” in the suburb of Keyham. Precise details are still unclear, but local MP Luke Pollard described the incident as “worrying” and urged locals to “stay indoors and follow police advice.”

In a follow-up tweet, Pollard suggested that there had been a number of victims, adding that he was still waiting for official confirmation on the situation.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested multiple people had been shot, and a video posted to Twitter purportedly showed one victim lying under a plastic sheet on a footpath as police ushered bystanders away from the scene.

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer stated that “the incident was not terror related,” and that no suspect was “on the run” in Plymouth. Like Pollard, Mercer said that the police would reveal more details shortly.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies