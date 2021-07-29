Porn for CHILDREN? Journalist & daughter of former Tory MP tweets then DELETES (im)modest proposal

After proposing the creation of “entry-level porn” for teens, British journalist Flora Gill deleted her tweets and asked that they be forgotten. As the daughter of former Tory MP Amber Rudd found out, Twitter isn’t very forgiving.

“Hear me out,” Gill tweeted on Thursday, proposing that “Someone needs to create porn for children.” Teenagers are already watching pornography, she argued, but all they see are hardcore, “aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex,” so they “need entry-level porn!”

Flora Gill, blue check journalist, she/her. pic.twitter.com/99KlIBsJSQ — Way of the World (@wayotworld) July 29, 2021

In her view, this would look like a “softcore site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked,” and so on.

The take was so nuclear – or would that be toxic? – that Gill found herself trending and quickly deleted both the original post and the clarification that she was referring to teens when she said “children.”

lot of people talking about that flora gill tweet, but the now-deleted follow up was even funnier pic.twitter.com/4pKuUo3kDs — googling 'kiedis point break' during tinder date (@irishloubega) July 29, 2021

“One of the most vile things I’ve read on here,” commented Breitbart UK journalist Chris Tomlinson in response. “Utterly evil.”

Gill also made it on the notorious ‘List’ of people who should get their phones taken away, humorously maintained by US journalist Siraj Hashmi.

This is now the second listed tweet recently that is encouraging kids to watch porn. You would think that adults would all have the moral decency to get children to NOT watch porn, but apparently not. People like this is why I think our society is so unhealthy right now. https://t.co/UehLam8U9g — Ben Morrissey 🇺🇸 (@BenMorrissey16) July 29, 2021

Faced with the backlash, Gill said she deleted the tweets so she wouldn’t get “swept up into another twitter cesspool,” adding that her proposal was “Obviously not an actual solution,” to a “real problem.”

That wasn’t going to help make her “stupid” tweet about pornography for children get forgotten, another writer replied.

Starting a tweet with the word apropos isn't going to help getting a stupid tweet about 'making entry level porn for children' forgottenIt would be illegal. One might hope that any 'journalist' but especially the daughter of recent Home Secretary Amber Rudd, would know that https://t.co/cuvrCQqarTpic.twitter.com/0GjvPT45XO — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 29, 2021

A lot of the reactions brought up nepotism, as Gill is the daughter of Amber Rudd, a longtime Conservative member of parliament, best remembered as Home Secretary in Theresa May’s cabinet.

Rudd resigned as MP and surrendered the party whip after a debacle between Tory MPs over whether to lean towards a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

Also on rt.com Hundreds of children sexually abused over several decades in London council's care on a scale ‘hard to comprehend’ – inquiry

Gill’s Twitter biography lists pronouns and bylines in outlets like GQ, The Sunday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, and a podcast on Radio Times, among other things.

A pinned link leads to a Times article about nudism from May, while a tweet from June features a photo of her brother with a phallic-themed cake.

It turns out that Flora Gill is obsessed with writing about porn and, well I think the Tweet speaks for itself.Like sister, like brother? https://t.co/Fybkf1WhyT — TheSooks (@SooksThe) July 29, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!