Porn for CHILDREN? Journalist & daughter of former Tory MP tweets then DELETES (im)modest proposal

29 Jul, 2021 18:21
Porn for CHILDREN? Journalist & daughter of former Tory MP tweets then DELETES (im)modest proposal
© Getty Images / Prostock-Studio
After proposing the creation of “entry-level porn” for teens, British journalist Flora Gill deleted her tweets and asked that they be forgotten. As the daughter of former Tory MP Amber Rudd found out, Twitter isn’t very forgiving.

“Hear me out,” Gill tweeted on Thursday, proposing that “Someone needs to create porn for children.” Teenagers are already watching pornography, she argued, but all they see are hardcore, “aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex,” so they “need entry-level porn!” 

In her view, this would look like a “softcore site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked,” and so on.

The take was so nuclear – or would that be toxic? – that Gill found herself trending and quickly deleted both the original post and the clarification that she was referring to teens when she said “children.”

“One of the most vile things I’ve read on here,” commented Breitbart UK journalist Chris Tomlinson in response. “Utterly evil.”

Gill also made it on the notorious ‘List’ of people who should get their phones taken away, humorously maintained by US journalist Siraj Hashmi. 

Faced with the backlash, Gill said she deleted the tweets so she wouldn’t get “swept up into another twitter cesspool,” adding that her proposal was “Obviously not an actual solution,” to a “real problem.”

That wasn’t going to help make her “stupid” tweet about pornography for children get forgotten, another writer replied.

A lot of the reactions brought up nepotism, as Gill is the daughter of Amber Rudd, a longtime Conservative member of parliament, best remembered as Home Secretary in Theresa May’s cabinet.

Rudd resigned as MP and surrendered the party whip after a debacle between Tory MPs over whether to lean towards a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

Gill’s Twitter biography lists pronouns and bylines in outlets like GQ, The Sunday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, and a podcast on Radio Times, among other things.

A pinned link leads to a Times article about nudism from May, while a tweet from June features a photo of her brother with a phallic-themed cake.

