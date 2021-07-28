 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Double-jabbed US and EU travellers will no longer be required quarantine upon arrival in England from August

28 Jul, 2021 16:20
FILE PHOTO. Heathrow Airport in west London, England. © AFP / Niklas HALLE'N
The British government has announced that fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England from the US and countries within the EU, bar France, will no longer have to undergo a 10-day Covid quarantine period from August 2 onwards.

The move was announced on Wednesday in a government push to revive England’s travel industry and allow freer movement across the Atlantic and Europe. England’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praised the announcement, saying that the government was “helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK”.

Passengers arriving from the US or EU must have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine that is either approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Jansenn have been approved by both regulatory bodies, whereas the EMA’s list also includes the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. Travellers will still be required to provide a negative PCR test before arriving, and another two days after landing.

While the new changes allow quarantine-free travel for many looking to come to England, people arriving from France will still be required to quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated. The UK government decided last week to keep quarantine restrictions in place for people arriving to England from France, citing the prevalence of the Beta variant in the country.

Other nations of the UK have yet to indicate if they intend to follow England in announcing quarantine-waivers for people coming in from the EU and America.

While England has eased travel for US citizens, the American border remains shut for Britons who have been in the UK within the 14 days prior to their journey. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory to its citizens last week to not travel to the UK due to its high cases and the prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant.

