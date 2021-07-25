London hit with FLASH FLOODS as torrential rain turns roads into rivers in UK capital (VIDEOS)

Londoners have seen streets flooded by torrential streams and a tube station being submerged under water as a heatwave in the UK capital was replaced by heavy rains. Some people even had to abandon cars stranded in flooded roads.

Earlier this week, the British capital saw some of the hottest days of the year as the temperatures rose over 30 degrees Celsius. Now, the heat seems to be the least of the Londoners’ problems as some parts of the city were submerged in water and resembled the alarming images from the massive flooding which hit Germany and Belgium earlier this month.



This is so insane, some streets are knee deep in water. #LondonFloodingpic.twitter.com/ZYVW0ui705 — UmmHaytham (@UmmHaythamm) July 25, 2021

Photos and videos posted to social media on Sunday showed cars ploughing through flooded streets while some roads looked more like turbulent rivers. Some car owners had to abandon their vehicles that were caught in the streams and almost fully submerged.



LOOK: A car submerged in floodwater on the North Circular A406 in London, near South Woodford. Traffic is backing up in both directions. #londonflooding#londonthunderstormspic.twitter.com/JWnXazeDWD — Howard Johnson (@Howardrjohnson) July 25, 2021

🚨 : NEW Flooding in london pic.twitter.com/M0IwPbyQkY — WE ARE NEWS 🗞 (@WeAreNews_) July 25, 2021

Others were stuck in their cars and emergency services used boats to rescue them as happened to one unfortunate motorist, who got stranded under a bridge in Worcester Park, Sutton.

The FB were required to rescue people.from a car in Worcester Park under the railway bridge.#LondonFloodingpic.twitter.com/ngnX1utxNq — tim crowley (@Timmo_Crowley) July 25, 2021

Some witnesses reported seeing improvised “geysers” as the storm water systems apparently got overwhelmed with the torrential floods.



Clapham and Camberwell, as well as Kingston in southwest London, were among the areas hit by the floods. The UK capital’s eastern parts, including Leyton and Walthamstow, were also affected. The London Fire Brigade said they had received over 300 flooding-related calls.



We're using our specialist assets and working with @metpoliceuk at a flooding incident at Charlie Brown's roundabout in #SouthWoodford. Please take care and avoid the area https://t.co/ghlMWd8jskpic.twitter.com/PexOCUCu5I — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 25, 2021

Eight London tube stations were closed because of the foul weather, including Covent Garden, Edgware Road’s Circle line station and Pudding Mill Lane.

A shocking video posted on Twitter shows the Pudding Mill station of the Docklands Light Railway in Stratford coming fully under water.

Pudding Mill Lane DLR Station pic.twitter.com/s9AkSPHd4H — Rob Day (@R0bday) July 25, 2021

In Hackney a burst manhole sent sewage flooding out onto the streets.

Casual burst manhole and my bus flooded with sewage water in Hackney #LondonFloodingpic.twitter.com/mtS1rvl4F1 — larissa (@LarissaRose_) July 25, 2021

Another video showed a person rowing a kayak through flooded gardens.

Some Londoners shared their accounts of what they described as the worst flooding they have seen in the UK capital.

Amber warnings for thunderstorms were issued by the Met Office. Meteorologists said that heavy rains and thunderstorms would continue in the UK’s southeast, adding that the amber warning would stay in place until at least Sunday evening.

