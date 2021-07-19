 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Unity Is Freedom’: Anti-lockdown protesters rally in London as Covid-19 restrictions lifted in England (VIDEOS)

19 Jul, 2021 14:43
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination activists rallied in London on Monday, despite nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions having been lifted the very same day.

Thousands gathered outside the Palace of Westminster, the seat of the country’s parliament, carrying signs reading “Unity Is Freedom” and “It’s Not a Pandemic, It’s an IQ Test.”

Protesters chanted, “Shame on Police” and demanded that Prime Minister Boris Johnson be arrested.

Though the rally was largely peaceful, there were tense moments when groups of demonstrators argued with police and some bottles were thrown at the officers.

The Metropolitan Police said they were working to defuse tensions when the crowd blocked traffic.

Monday was dubbed ‘Freedom Day’ online as restrictions on social gatherings and the mask mandate ended in England.

In a Twitter video, Johnson said the vaccination programme has “very severely weakened the link between infection and hospitalization, and between infection and serious illness.” He urged everyone to stay cautious during England’s reopening. 

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, meanwhile, argued that it was reckless to lift many restrictions at once, and by doing so the UK risks “a summer of chaos.”

