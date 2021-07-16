England’s Covid-19 prevalence rises sharply to 1 in 95 as govt prepares to drop restrictions

Britain’s Office for National Statistics has said that Covid-19 prevalence in England has reached one in 95 people, as the government prepares to drop statutory restrictions on Monday.

On Friday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the prevalence of Covid-19 continues to grow week on week in England, as the Delta variant spreads and restrictions are gradually reduced.

“We estimate that 577,700 people within the community population in England had Covid-19 [in the week ending 10 July 2021] ... equating to around 1 in 95 people,” the body stated. The latest figures are a sharp increase on the previous week, when the prevalence was estimated to be 1 in 160 people.

The ONS said positivity rates were highest among young adult and teenagers, many of whom are yet to be fully vaccinated. Prevalence in older generations is also increasing, albeit less sharply.

While Covid-19 rates are lower in England than in Northern Ireland and Wales, Scotland remains the most afflicted part of the UK, as it has been throughout much of the pandemic.

The new data comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen the remaining parts of the economy on Monday, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to follow suit.

Although the virus continues its resurgence apace, a large percentage of the population has been inoculated against the disease. Official data shows 87.5% of British adults have received at least one shot.

