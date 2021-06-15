 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Met Police question man, ‘actively seek’ another after anti-lockdown protesters chase BBC journalist through London

15 Jun, 2021 17:51
Screenshot © YouTube / Resistance GB
London’s Metropolitan Police have questioned one man and are hunting a second after BBC Newsnight’s political editor Nicholas Watt was chased through the streets of the UK capital during a protest against Covid-19 restrictions.

Officers have interviewed a man in his 50s at a police station in Hertfordshire and are searching for a second man who has been identified, the Met said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dramatic footage showed Watt being confronted by protesters close to Downing Street on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that the further lifting of Covid-19 lockdown in England would be delayed by four weeks.

Watt was filmed approaching members of a group called Resistance GB, before he was accosted and chased, and eventually escaped behind a police line.

“We also want to hear from anyone who can identify others involved in the incident,” the Met statement said.

“We acknowledge the concerns that have been raised about the police response during this incident,” it added, saying the force’s handling of “policing of events for all Londoners” would be reviewed.

Johnson earlier condemned the incident, saying in a tweet it was “disgraceful to see the hounding of Nick Watt doing his job.”

