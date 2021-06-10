Covid-19 outbreak at UK hotel hosting German G7 delegation security & US media after 13 staff test positive – report

A hotel in England hosting security for Germany’s G7 delegates was shut down after 13 staff members tested positive for Covid, Sky News reported. The UK PM’s office said German leader Angela Merkel will still attend the event.

The Pedn Olva Hotel in St Ives, Cornwall was reportedly being used by security staff for German officials, as well by staff of US broadcaster CBS, who were said to be filming live from the roof.

Thirteen out of the hotel’s 17 staff have reportedly tested positive for Covid.

The site is just one mile up the coast from Carbis Bay, where world leaders have gathered for the G7 summit, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met in person for the first time on Thursday.

Also on rt.com Pundits Twitter-whip BoJo after PM takes private jet from London to Cornwall to attend climate-focused G7 summit

UK government Covid-19 data shows that there have been just 44 infections in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the week from May 30 to June 5.

Sky said it had spoken to the security staff for the German delegation who said they had “been told nothing”, while a staff member said the hotel was “closing and boarding up.”

The hotel owner was quoted as confirming that some of the staff had tested positive for coronavirus, and the hotel “will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it.”

Also on rt.com ‘Empire 2.0 fantasy’: Boris Johnson pens G7 article on post-Covid world, draws flak for ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘undermining democracy’

A spokesperson for Johnson said that Chancellor Merkel still plans to attend the summit, Reuters reported.

Last month another G7 event in Cornwall – held ahead of the main talks this week – also saw a Covid-19 scare as two members of the Indian delegation tested positive.

Although not a G7 member, India was invited as a guest and its officials did meet face-to-face with their UK counterparts.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!