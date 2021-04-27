UK PM’s decision to back Home Secretary over ‘bullying’ inquiry findings can be challenged in court, hearing rules

The decision by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ignore the results of an inquiry that found Home Secretary Priti Patel bullied staff can be challenged by a judicial review, a High Court hearing ruled on Tuesday.

The FDA senior civil servants’ union has been given permission to launch a challenge against Johnson’s decision not to sack Patel after an investigation found she broke the ministerial code.

Lawyers for the union, which brought the case against the PM, said in court that the government had attempted a “ragbag of arguments” to claim that Johnson’s decision did not need to be reviewed.

Also on rt.com Govt denies report that BoJo said he would rather ‘LET BODIES PILE HIGH’ than impose 3rd lockdown, but Brits are still fuming

The FDA’s general secretary, Dave Penman, said he was “very pleased” at the court’s decision to grant a judicial review on the ministerial code, saying Johnson had “erred” in his interpretation of it.

“The ministerial code is the only means by which civil servants can raise complaints against the conduct of ministers, and it is vital that decisions on this are subject to the rule of law,” he said in a statement

A bullying row blew up around Patel in February last year, after Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant in the Home Office – her department – dramatically resigned, claiming there had been a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” against him.

Also on rt.com Head of 'bullying' inquiry into Home Secretary Priti Patel resigns after PM rules she did not break ministerial code

Johnson, the arbiter of the ministerial code, asked his independent adviser on ministerial standards, Alex Allan, to investigate claims of bullying by Patel.

The results of that inquiry, published in November 2020, found Patel had occasionally engaged in behaviour “that can be described as bullying” and, as a result, had breached the code, “even if unintentionally”.

Allan later resigned, after Johnson sided with the Home Secretary on the matter by not sacking her and said he did not believe she was a bully.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!