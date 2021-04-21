UK’s London Bridge station evacuated as emergency services deal with ‘incident’, trains diverted

Helicopters are hovering above London Bridge station, where passengers have been evacuated following a security alert. Operators have said trains are being diverted, and warned commuters of cancellations and delays.

British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to #LondonBridge station at 12.33pm today following reports of a suspicious item on board a train.

London bridge evacuated and sniffer dogs are being walked around. pic.twitter.com/xSddUuqmfY — Tom Wright (@TomWright94) April 21, 2021

“The station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers assess the item.”

Trains will not head to the central London station, Network Rail said, with the disruption expected to last until 1:45pm local time (BST).

The actor Daniel Coonan said in a tweet that there are “strange scenes” in London.

Strange scenes at London. The police are everywhere evacuating the station and forcing people off the platforms. Londoners typically demanding the police to tell them why they can’t get a train to where they want to get to. Multiple helicopters in the sky above. — Daniel Coonan (@DannyCoonan) April 21, 2021

London Bridge is a large railway hub for trains and tube trains in the Southwark area of the capital, situated just south of the River Thames.

