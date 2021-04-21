 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK’s London Bridge station evacuated as emergency services deal with ‘incident’, trains diverted

21 Apr, 2021 12:17
FILE PHOTO. Commuters walk through the concourse at London Bridge train station in London, Britain January 2, 2018. ©  REUTERS / Simon Dawson
Helicopters are hovering above London Bridge station, where passengers have been evacuated following a security alert. Operators have said trains are being diverted, and warned commuters of cancellations and delays.

British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to #LondonBridge station at 12.33pm today following reports of a suspicious item on board a train.

“The station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers assess the item.”

Trains will not head to the central London station, Network Rail said, with the disruption expected to last until 1:45pm local time (BST).

The actor Daniel Coonan said in a tweet that there are “strange scenes” in London.

London Bridge is a large railway hub for trains and tube trains in the Southwark area of the capital, situated just south of the River Thames.

