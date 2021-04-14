 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Quarter of deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales not caused by virus itself, govt statistics show

14 Apr, 2021 08:28
Get short URL
Quarter of deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales not caused by virus itself, govt statistics show
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 2021. © Toby Melville / Reuters
In roughly a quarter of deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales, people actually died ‘with’ the coronavirus rather than ‘from’ it, new weekly data from the government reveals.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), 400 coronavirus-linked deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending April 2. Covid-19 was recorded as the underlying cause of death in 308 cases, which means that 23% of people died ‘with’ the virus rather than ‘from’ it.

Deaths involving Covid-19 made up 4.9% of deaths registered in England and Wales over the same period, compared with 7.2% the week before and 45% in mid-January.

Daily Covid-linked deaths have been steadily decreasing in the UK since the second wave of infections peaked in mid-January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that the positive trend was mainly a result of lockdowns, rather than the ongoing vaccination campaign. The PM warned that the infection rate will “inevitably” rise again if the country starts to reopen now.

Also on rt.com ‘A gift to anti-vaxxers’: BoJo angers Brits after claiming lockdown NOT vaccinations reduced Covid cases

More than 32 million people across the UK have received their first vaccine dose. On Tuesday, England started using the Moderna vaccine, joining Scotland and Wales that began using it earlier this month. Other vaccines that are currently in use are the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford ones.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies