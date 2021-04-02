 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Police targeted with bricks & fireworks during clashes with loyalist youths in Belfast (VIDEOS)

2 Apr, 2021 21:04
Get short URL
Police targeted with bricks & fireworks during clashes with loyalist youths in Belfast (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO: Police vehicles block protest in Belfast, Northern Ireland. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne
Violence has erupted in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after a loyalist rally on Friday evening, as a crowd of youths attacked riot police with stones and fireworks before officers blocked off streets with their vans.

Around two hundred people gathered for the rally at Shaftsbury Square in the southern part of the city, according to estimates by local outlet the Belfast Telegraph. The loyalist event had been organised via social media, according to reports, and wasn't arranged by any one group.

After a crowd amassed, the demonstrators started tossing stones, bottles and firecrackers at the police. At least one firebomb was also reportedly deployed.

Police used their riot vans to form a barricade and push the crowd into the adjacent streets.

Also on rt.com ‘Quite a dangerous place’: British minister warns Northern Irish stability could be threatened amid unionist anger at Brexit deal

There have so far been no reports of injuries as a result of the clashes or any arrests being made.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies