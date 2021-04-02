Police targeted with bricks & fireworks during clashes with loyalist youths in Belfast (VIDEOS)
Around two hundred people gathered for the rally at Shaftsbury Square in the southern part of the city, according to estimates by local outlet the Belfast Telegraph. The loyalist event had been organised via social media, according to reports, and wasn't arranged by any one group.
All kicked off now #SandyRowpic.twitter.com/L8EsSyjxnC— Tom (@Belfastom) April 2, 2021
After a crowd amassed, the demonstrators started tossing stones, bottles and firecrackers at the police. At least one firebomb was also reportedly deployed.
Riots in #belfast city centre / Sandy Row under way tonight. @WestBelfastUPRG@Tracybelfast1@mofitzmaurice@BelfastLive@News_Letter@StephenNolan@JamieBrysonCPNI@NIPolicingBoard@tinkerboy#COVID19@DUPleaderpic.twitter.com/lS8SJVUx0t— lord Weeks (@Lord_weeks) April 2, 2021
Police used their riot vans to form a barricade and push the crowd into the adjacent streets.Also on rt.com ‘Quite a dangerous place’: British minister warns Northern Irish stability could be threatened amid unionist anger at Brexit deal
There have so far been no reports of injuries as a result of the clashes or any arrests being made.
