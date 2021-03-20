‘Stop destroying our kids' lives!’ Clashes, arrests as thousands protest against Covid lockdown in London (VIDEOS)

At least 33 people have been arrested for ‘breaching Covid regulations’ amid scuffles with riot police after thousands marched through central London in defiance of national lockdown and restrictions.

The anti-lockdown rally started as a peaceful march on Saturday afternoon, under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, but eventually turned ugly after the officers began detaining people while the protesters actively resisted and some even pelted them with bottles.

Police giving protesters a kick in. pic.twitter.com/xeFey6bZf1 — Steve Laws (@Steve_Laws_) March 20, 2021

Riot police actively “engaged” with those “breaching Covid regulations,” making at least 33 arrests by 7pm, Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter.

Bottles still being throw at the police by protesters, police in riot gear in Hyde Park clashing with protesters from the unite freedom london March ..... pic.twitter.com/SUCp3QC0v2 — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) March 20, 2021

Sporadic scuffles reportedly dragged into the night as smaller groups refused to disperse and go home.

Piers Corbyn, the 73-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and a vocal lockdown and vaccine critic, gave a heated speech in Hyde Park before police broke up the gathering and the protesters proceeded to march through London streets.

Several arrests have been made after thousands of anti-coronavirus lockdown protesters marched through Londonhttps://t.co/kkgq4VrkQBpic.twitter.com/mwPuIFoXbe — ITV News (@itvnews) March 20, 2021

In defiance of the ban on mass gatherings, protesters, including families with children, chanted slogans such as ‘Freedom!’ and ‘We don’t consent!’, and carrying banners that read ‘Stop destroying our kids' lives!’

Scuffles broke out as anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London, defying police warnings for them to stay away due to coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/jL6nR8wD9vpic.twitter.com/HyGsgIB94k — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2021

While authorities have yet to provide an estimate of the number of participants, local media reports and videos from the scene suggest that thousands of people marched through London, and even police acknowledged that “more people than previously expected” showed up.

Also on rt.com Permitting protests a ‘thorny issue’ during Covid, says UK foreign Sec, warning of ‘widespread disobedience’ if precedent is set

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!