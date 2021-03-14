Met Police chief REFUSES to resign as protesters amass outside Scotland Yard over crackdown on Sarah Everard mourners (VIDEOS)

Demonstrators gathered outside New Scotland Yard to protest a police crackdown on Saturday's vigil for kidnap and murder victim Sarah Everard, but London's top cop is standing by the actions of her officers and refusing to resign.

"We're still in a pandemic," Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick told reporters on Sunday. "Unlawful gatherings are unlawful gatherings. Officers have to take action if people are putting themselves massively at risk."

She said she had not considered resigning, as the Everard case "makes [me] more determined, not less, to lead," and added that she would have been in attendance herself if Saturday's gathering at Clapham Common had been a lawful vigil.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick says officers policing yesterday's vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham Common felt "quite rightly" that it was an "unlawful gathering" which posed "a considerable risk to people's health".Latest: https://t.co/4oXTBgEH14pic.twitter.com/d8cxVaIUWi — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 14, 2021

The Everard vigil had been cancelled by order of the Metropolitan Police because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but hundreds of mourners still gathered to pay respects to the latest victim of escalating violence against women in London. The gathering turned ugly after a large group of police gathered on Clapham Common, leading to booing and yelling by the crowd. Police then arrested several women, including at least four who were standing on the edge of the bandstand and were grabbed from behind by officers.

Disturbing scenes of mourners clashing with police and a woman being handcuffed and held face down on the ground by multiple officers prompted calls by Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan for an investigation into the vigil crackdown.

The scene was far more peaceful on Sunday afternoon, as demonstrators gathered outside Scotland Yard to call out police misconduct and demand that London's streets be made safer for women. Many of the officers lined up behind a barricade at the building's entrance were women – in contrast to the mostly male force on Saturday night.

Some of the protesters held "ACAB" signs, while the crowd chanted, "Defund the police." Other signs included "Shame on Priti Patel,""Walking home should not be a death sentence," and "End state violence." Protesters also chanted, "Say it loud, say it clear, brutality's not welcome here," and "Sisters united will never be defeated."

Chants of “Abolish the Police” at New Scotland Yard. More ACAB and “defund the police” signage. This protest clearly has very little to do with Sarah Everard. Significant far left presence. pic.twitter.com/ThWkxJbh9D — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) March 14, 2021

“Say it loud, say it clear, brutality’s not welcome here”Protest begins outside New Scotland Yard, following Met Police handling of #SarahEverard vigil at #ClaphamCommonpic.twitter.com/jzLfrVyqiL — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) March 14, 2021

Crowds steadily gathering picking up steam at Scotland Yard as people gather to mourn Sarah Everard, call out violence against women and girls, and the aggressive policing of last night’s peaceful vigil in her memory pic.twitter.com/4LcVEGjGI0 — Maya Oppenheim (@MayaOppenheim) March 14, 2021

At one point, the crowd chanted "shame on you" at police. At another, protesters silently held their fists in the air.

a minutes silence is held for the women killed on the police estate as a met police helicopter circles above. pic.twitter.com/IvXvkbphnD — huck (@HUCKmagazine) March 14, 2021

Protesters later marched to Parliament Square, at which point the crowd reportedly numbered in the thousands. The demonstrators then staged a "die-in," laying on the ground silently in remembrance of those who have been killed. The crowd later chanted, "Kill the bill," referring to legislation that would give police more power to stop protests.

protestors here are staging a die in, laying on the floor of the square to remember “those who are laying down forever” pic.twitter.com/khS6vU1USg — huck (@HUCKmagazine) March 14, 2021

Chants of “kill the bill” at Parliament Square. (In relation to upcoming legislation which gives police more powers to stop protests) pic.twitter.com/NccOMUGzoN — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) March 14, 2021

Everard was kidnapped on March 3 and murdered, allegedly by a London police constable. Her death became a rallying cry over the rising dangers to women on UK streets. Green Party politician Baroness Jenny Jones suggested imposing a 6pm curfew on all men.

