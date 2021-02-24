 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

£10,000 fine for a party: London barber shop celebration ends in police raid (VIDEO)

24 Feb, 2021 14:04
Get short URL
£10,000 fine for a party: London barber shop celebration ends in police raid (VIDEO)
Police officers wear face masks as they patrol an anti-lockdown demonstration in Parliament Square, in London, UK © AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
Over 20 people are facing fines after London police raided an illegal pandemic party being held at a barber's shop in west Croydon, with the organizer expected to pay thousands of pounds.

Metropolitan Police posted bodycam footage of the raid, which took place early on Saturday, showing dozens of partygoers mingling without social distancing in a back room.

According to a statement, police were called just before midnight about loud music coming from the shop on London Road.

“Officers attended, identified clear evidence of breaches of Health Protection Regulations and dispersed those present as quickly and safely as possible,” the Metropolitan Police declared, adding that 22 people involved in the incident were issued with Fixed Penalty Notice fines, while the organiser is being considered for a fine of £10,000.

“Everyone knows that it is neither lawful nor safe for such events to take place while the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” Metropolitan Police Inspector Kathy Morteo said. “The Health Protection Regulations are in place for good and easily understood reasons, and it is our role to enforce them in London.”

In England, those who break Covid-19 lockdown rules can be fined £200 for their first offence and up to £6,400 for repeated offences.

Also on rt.com Police deploy IR-camera drone to raid underground Birmingham club sporting gym, recording studio, & VIP lounge (VIDEO)

As Brits are already coping with their third lockdown, videos showing police cracking down on illegal partygoers emerge in the media quite often. Last week, during a raid on a clandestine nightclub in Birmingham, police deployed thermal imaging drones to track people trying to flee through the roof.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies