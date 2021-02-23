‘It’s on all of us’: UK health secretary warns Covid-19 restrictions rollback may be slower than PM’s roadmap

The UK health secretary has warned that the government’s roadmap out of the Covid-induced lockdown is dependent on data as he urged people in England to follow the rules in place in order to avoid the plan being slowed down.

“We want to be able to hit those milestones, but we will be vigilant and watch what’s happening to make sure it’s safe to make each move,” Matt Hancock told Sky News on Tuesday, referencing PM Boris Johnson’s long-awaited roadmap out of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Hancock said the government wants to relax restrictions on the dates it announced on Monday but won’t hesitate to slow things down. “Of course, we want to make the moves at the dates that are set out. But it’s on all of us to make sure we can by continuing to follow the rules between now… This is on all of us,” the health secretary stated.

This isn’t just about choices the government makes, it’s actually about how everyone responds and pulls together.

The health secretary said that the government wishes to roll back the restrictions “as fast as safely possible, but no faster,” adding that the aim is to ensure the county’s third lockdown would be its last one.

On Monday, Johnson conceded there is “no credible route” for Britain or the world to become completely free of Covid-19, as he announced his plan to gradually lift restrictions across England.

“We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that debilitate our economy, our physical and mental well-being, and the life chances of our children,” he stated.

The PM’s plan involves reopening schools on March 8 and the removal of the country’s ‘stay at home’ and ‘stay local’ measures on March 29, when six people or two households will be able to meet outside.

