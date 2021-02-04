 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BBC returns fire after China accuses state-owned news corp of ‘fake news’ and ‘ideological bias’

4 Feb, 2021 15:57
BBC returns fire after China accuses state-owned news corp of ‘fake news’ and ‘ideological bias’
File photo: © Ben STANSALL / AFP
The UK's state-run BBC news outlet has rejected accusations by China’s Foreign Ministry that the agency reported "fake news" when covering the Covid-19 crisis in China, saying it stands by its "accurate and fair reporting."

Amid escalating tensions between the two nations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it had registered "stern representations" with the British Broadcasting Corporation while demanding an apology for unfair and biased reporting on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in China. 

"We stand by our accurate and fair reporting of events in China and totally reject these unfounded accusations of fake news or ideological bias," the BBC said in response.

The spat follows the British media regulator Ofcom's decision Thursday morning to revoke the UK broadcasting license of China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Also on rt.com UK regulator Ofcom revokes broadcast license of China’s CGTN

Following an investigation, the British regulator found that CGTN is directly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and therefore does not meet the legal requirements for a broadcasting license under UK law. 

