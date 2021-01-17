When conspiracy theories come true: Sunday Times under fire for branding Covid vax passports as ‘freedom certificates’

The Sunday Times is facing a social media backlash for pushing Covid-19 vaccination passports as “freedom certificates” with many noting that the idea was considered a crazy conspiracy theory only a few months ago.

An article published in the UK newspaper on Sunday makes the case for “immunity passports,” which would allow vaccine recipients to be exempt from lockdown restrictions.

The piece, titled ‘Covid passports: a freedom certificate that may get the world travelling again’, argues that several countries will start to introduce the documents, in some shape or form, and pressure will mount on British authorities to follow suit.

“Whether or not the moral, political and medical questions of favouring the vaccinated are resolved, demand from the jabbed hordes for the necessary paperwork to travel this summer is likely to prove irresistible,” the article argues.

The piece drew the ire of many, who couldn’t help but take to Twitter to note that it appeared to be a conspiracy theory brought to life.

Beyond Orwellian: The Sunday Times promoting Covid passports as ‘freedom certificates’. https://t.co/EYjymOfmKn — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) January 17, 2021

“‘Freedom certificate’ is an oxymoron. This was a ‘conspiracy theory’ a few short months ago,” writer and photographer Laura Dodsworth wrote. Journalist Neil Clark branded the article “beyond Orwellian.”

Thats me ran out of all my conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/0myqCFYL2x — The Wanderer (@JustWeeMary) January 17, 2021 True freedom, like true love, is unconditional. If you need a pass to be free, you are the exact opposite of free. — Simon Mee (@midgard_misfit) January 17, 2021

The UK’s vaccines minister said in recent days that the government has no plans to introduce vaccine passports.

However, many expressed doubts that it would maintain that stance, having previously flip-flopped on a range of Covid-19 related issues including masks and lockdowns.

No plans to mandate masks, no plans for a second lockdown, no plans to cancel Christmas... legislate to make it unlawful otherwise we all know it’s coming and believe this govt less and less with every statement uttered. — Hhh (@cfctctcyc) January 12, 2021

