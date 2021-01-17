 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
When conspiracy theories come true: Sunday Times under fire for branding Covid vax passports as ‘freedom certificates’

17 Jan, 2021 14:44
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine inside Lichfield Cathedral in Birmingham, UK. © REUTERS/Carl Recine
The Sunday Times is facing a social media backlash for pushing Covid-19 vaccination passports as “freedom certificates” with many noting that the idea was considered a crazy conspiracy theory only a few months ago.

An article published in the UK newspaper on Sunday makes the case for “immunity passports,” which would allow vaccine recipients to be exempt from lockdown restrictions.

The piece, titled ‘Covid passports: a freedom certificate that may get the world travelling again’, argues that several countries will start to introduce the documents, in some shape or form, and pressure will mount on British authorities to follow suit.

“Whether or not the moral, political and medical questions of favouring the vaccinated are resolved, demand from the jabbed hordes for the necessary paperwork to travel this summer is likely to prove irresistible,” the article argues.

The piece drew the ire of many, who couldn’t help but take to Twitter to note that it appeared to be a conspiracy theory brought to life. 

“‘Freedom certificate’ is an oxymoron. This was a ‘conspiracy theory’ a few short months ago,” writer and photographer Laura Dodsworth wrote. Journalist Neil Clark branded the article “beyond Orwellian.”

The UK’s vaccines minister said in recent days that the government has no plans to introduce vaccine passports.

However, many expressed doubts that it would maintain that stance, having previously flip-flopped on a range of Covid-19 related issues including masks and lockdowns.

