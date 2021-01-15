 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Highly contagious’ Brazilian Covid variant detected in UK, says leading virologist, as South America travel ban comes into force

15 Jan, 2021 12:34
Get short URL
‘Highly contagious’ Brazilian Covid variant detected in UK, says leading virologist, as South America travel ban comes into force
(FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A leading virologist has warned that a mutant strain of Covid-19 from Brazil has been detected in the UK amid fears the virus’ mutations could have an impact on the effectiveness of vaccines.

Speaking on Friday, Professor Wendy Barclay, head of G2P-UK National Virology Consortium, said it’s likely a Brazilian variant has been in Britain for some time.

She said that there are two types of Brazilian variants, one of which has been detected and one that has not. 

“In the databases, if you search the sequences, you will see that there is some evidence for variants from around the world, and I believe including the Brazilian one, which probably was introduced some time ago. And that will be being traced very carefully,” she noted. 

Barclay’s comments come after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast on Friday that he didn’t think the Brazilian variant was in Britain. He added that scientists believe the new variant won’t impact the efficacy of the vaccines but it may be more easily spreadable. 

Also on rt.com Scientists think vaccines will work on Brazilian Covid variant, says UK minister defending delayed South American travel ban

A travel ban on people arriving in the UK from South America, Portugal, and Cape Verde came into force at 4:00am (GMT) on Friday. 

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs that the government is “concerned” about the Brazilian variant. He said that “lots of questions” remained unanswered, including whether it is more resistant to vaccines. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies