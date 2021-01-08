 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This is getting sicker by the day’: Viewers blast TV show asking about rewards for snitching on neighbours breaking Covid rules

8 Jan, 2021 13:17
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images / Justin Paget
ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ came under fire from viewers after it controversially asked whether Brits should receive a financial reward for turning their coronavirus rule-breaking neighbours in to the police.

“Should people be rewarded for snitching on their neighbours who break lockdown rules?”asked presenter Kate Garraway during Friday’s show. Acknowledging that the UK is in “such a serious situation,” Garraway added, “But should we incentivise people by giving them money?”

Viewers argued it was a revolting proposition” and compared it to Nazi Germany and the East German Stasi’s practices, with one Brit arguing that those who do snitch to the government “should be shunned by the communities in which they live.”

Others criticized the show itself for “trying to stir things up,”accusing the hosts of inciting informers — though the hosts did not endorse the idea themselves.

Several viewers also pointed out that one of the hosts of ‘Good Morning Britain', Piers Morgan, has come under fire recently for reportedly fleeing a strict UK lockdown to go on holiday to the Caribbean.

In September, UK Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse encouraged Brits to report neighbours who were taking part in meetings of more than six people, and in April – at the very start of the Covid-19 pandemic – police revealed that nearly 200,000 calls had already been made reporting coronavirus rule breakers.

