 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘We’ve just seen confidence in democracy being shattered’: UK Home Secretary condemns the ‘terrible’ violence on Capitol Hill

7 Jan, 2021 10:04
Get short URL
‘We’ve just seen confidence in democracy being shattered’: UK Home Secretary condemns the ‘terrible’ violence on Capitol Hill
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. ©  REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has blasted US President Trump saying his comments directly led to the violence that took place in Washington, adding he didn’t do enough to de-escalate the situation.

Speaking on Thursday morning to Sky News, Patel called on America to “move on” from Donald Trump after he “did very little to de-escalate” the situation as his supporters marched to storm the Capitol Building. The events turned violent and resulted in the death of four people. 

The home secretary said that the world has always looked to the US as a beacon of democracy but described events that took place in Washington on Wednesday as “terrible beyond words.”

“There’s no question about that at all. Someone was shot, people have died, this is terrible. Terrible beyond words quite frankly and there is no justification for it,” Patel said. 

We’ve just seen confidence in democracy being shattered.

The home secretary asserted that Trump must “absolutely condemn everything that has taken place,” and said that there must now be an “orderly transition” of power. 

Also on rt.com Congress confirms Joe Biden as president-elect after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol building

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also called for a “peaceful and orderly transfer of power.” 

On Wednesday, in chaotic scenes, supporters of Trump staged an occupation of the Capitol Building as Congress was set to certify the victory of Joe Biden.

The protest turned violent, with one woman fatally shot and three others killed in “medical emergencies” during the unrest.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies