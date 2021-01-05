Sturgeon warns Trump against any surprise golf trips to Scotland, says it’s not ‘essential’ under Covid rules

The Scottish first minister has advised US President Donald Trump that a golfing trip to Scotland amid the national Covid lockdown would not meet the “essential purpose” criteria for allowing someone to enter the country.

During her coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon issued a warning to the US leader after she was asked about a rumoured visit from President Donald Trump to Scotland later this month.

“I’ve no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, I hope and expect that the travel plan is to exit the White House but beyond that I don’t know,” she noted.

But we are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now, and that would apply to him as it applies to anyone else. And coming to play golf is not what I consider an essential purpose.

The first minister’s comments come amid rumours that Trump intends to visit his loss-making Turnberry golf course later in January while skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A source at Prestwick Airport told the Sunday Post: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration.”

The aircraft is reportedly typically used by either the US vice-president or first lady, but the Post's source added that "Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.”

Trump is yet to confirm whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration and still appears focused on overturning the election result.

Earlier this week, Trump seemingly ordered officials to “find” votes in his favour to flip the Democrat-winning state of Georgia.

