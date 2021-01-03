 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BoJo defies scientists to insist ‘schools are safe,’ sends ‘resign’ hashtag to top of Twitter trending charts

3 Jan, 2021 12:40
Boris Johnson reacts on BBC's The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday. © Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
With the UK repeatedly racking up record numbers of Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put himself at odds with scientific advisers and trade unions by insisting that schools are safe and should reopen.

Johnson advised parents to send their children to school when they reopen following the Christmas holidays, declaring that education is a priority. “Schools are safe. It is very, very important to stress that. The risk to kids, to young people is really very, very small indeed. The risk to staff is very small,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme on Sunday.

The remarks are at odds with comments from the scientists advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak, who said it was “highly unlikely” that measures similar to the restrictions imposed in November, when schools remained open, would be “sufficient” to maintain an R rate of transmission below 1. 

“R would be lower with schools closed, with closure of secondary schools likely to have a greater effect than closure of primary schools. It remains difficult to distinguish where transmission between children takes place, and it is important to consider contacts made outside of schools,” the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said on December 22.

Johnson’s comments come after several education unions called for the immediate return of remote learning due to fears of widespread Covid-19 infections, and they unleashed a deluge of political blowback. 

Opposition parties and unions were quick to seize on the remarks, accusing Johnson of ignoring his scientific advisers and putting lives at risk.

Labour MP Richard Burgon took to Twitter to vent his anger, tweeting: “[Johnson’s] government is already responsible for the unnecessary deaths of 10,000s of people. It can’t be trusted.” 

The prime minister’s remarks clearly agitated many across the UK as the hashtags ‘#Resign’, ‘#SchoolClosures’ and ‘#BorisHasFailedTheUK’ shot to the top of the country’s Twitter trending charts.

The majority of Britain’s primary schools are set to return on Monday while secondary schools will reopen on a staggered basis from 11 January. On Friday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was forced to order all primary schools in London and parts of the south-east to remain closed on Monday in a u-turn he described as a “last resort.”

Britain recorded a record-breaking 57,725 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, and more than 74,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease so far during the pandemic.

