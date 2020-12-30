 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Scotland will be back in EU after independence!’ says SNP leader, as party pledges to vote AGAINST Brexit deal

30 Dec, 2020 14:23
Saltire flags fly in Glasgow (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK Parliament has slammed Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU and vowed to vote against it in a complete U-turn on Brexit.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, SNP leader in Westminster, said that Scotland would soon be heading back into the European Union, having seen the PM’s “bad Brexit deal.” 

“It’s the people of Scotland that are sovereign, and it’s the people of Scotland that will determine to take them back into the European Union with independence,” he stated during the five-hour debate on the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill in Parliament on Wednesday. 

The SNP MP had already been cautioned by the speaker of the house for repeatedly interrupting Boris Johnson during his opening speech. 

Once again calling for another referendum on Scottish independence from the UK, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said that Scots had a very clear choice on their future. 

“Which future will we choose? This broken Brexit Britain or the European Union? If this whole Brexit saga was truly about sovereignty then the Scottish people can’t and won’t be denied our sovereign right to that self-determination,” he asserted. 

The SNP have vowed to vote against Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, in a move which marks a total U-turn on the party’s Brexit position but is unlikely to stall the bill, as Blackford’s MPs do not have enough power in the UK Parliament to impact its passing. 

Earlier in December, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that “a deal, any deal, is better than a no deal.” 

