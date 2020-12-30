‘Scotland will be back in EU after independence!’ says SNP leader, as party pledges to vote AGAINST Brexit deal

The leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK Parliament has slammed Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU and vowed to vote against it in a complete U-turn on Brexit.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, SNP leader in Westminster, said that Scotland would soon be heading back into the European Union, having seen the PM’s “bad Brexit deal.”

“It’s the people of Scotland that are sovereign, and it’s the people of Scotland that will determine to take them back into the European Union with independence,” he stated during the five-hour debate on the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill in Parliament on Wednesday.

The SNP MP had already been cautioned by the speaker of the house for repeatedly interrupting Boris Johnson during his opening speech.

📣 @Ianblackford_MP interrupts Boris Johnson to expose the Tory Brexit con of "taking back control of waters".This is yet another Tory sell-out of Scotland's fishing communities 👉 https://t.co/6aHDKnGD6Tpic.twitter.com/7YhyUZi5G8 — Olaf Stando (@olafdoesstuff) December 30, 2020

Once again calling for another referendum on Scottish independence from the UK, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said that Scots had a very clear choice on their future.

“Which future will we choose? This broken Brexit Britain or the European Union? If this whole Brexit saga was truly about sovereignty then the Scottish people can’t and won’t be denied our sovereign right to that self-determination,” he asserted.

The SNP have vowed to vote against Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, in a move which marks a total U-turn on the party’s Brexit position but is unlikely to stall the bill, as Blackford’s MPs do not have enough power in the UK Parliament to impact its passing.

Earlier in December, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that “a deal, any deal, is better than a no deal.”

