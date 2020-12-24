‘It’s not perfect, but goodness me it’s still progress’: Top Brexit cheerleader Nigel Farage praises PM’s upcoming deal

Nigel Farage has commended British PM Boris Johnson on his soon-to-be announced deal with the EU, praising the UK leader for making vital progress in a decades long struggle to get power back from the European Union.

Speaking on Thursday, ahead of an expected announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage struck a surprisingly positive tone.

“[Boris] has done what he said he’d do on the big picture. I suspect on some of the details, such as we’ll be back in charge of our fisheries, history may judge some of those aspects a little more harshly,” Farage claimed.

Farage, who currently heads up the Reform Party (previously the Brexit Party), said that Johnson had successfully reversed decades worth of integration with the EU and it was a big step in regaining British sovereignty.

But on the big stuff, the war is over; it has gone on for decades in this country… and now we’re out, and arguably with a new treaty that’s a bit closer to a partnership agreement. It’s not perfect, but goodness me it’s still progress,

Johnson was expected to announce that a deal had been reached between the world’s sixth biggest economy and the 27-nation bloc earlier on Thursday morning.

However, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told RTE that there had been a “last-minute hitch” regarding the “small text” of the fisheries agreement.

An agreement would mark the end of an 11-month negotiation period, which started after Britain entered the transition phase on January 31, 2020.

The UK’s existing free trade arrangement with the EU will expire on December 31 if a deal isn’t reached.

