‘I’m kicking myself and I’m sorry’: Scotland leader Sturgeon apologises after maskless photo in pub

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has admitted to violating the strict mask-wearing rules after visiting the funeral of a civil servant who reportedly died from Covid-19.

“Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry,” Sturgeon said in a statement to the media on Wednesday.

I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses. I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself, and I’m sorry.

The Scottish Sun earlier published a photo of a maskless Sturgeon talking to three elderly women at a pub outside Edinburgh.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Sturgeon says sorry for ‘no mask’ in pub Covid breachhttps://t.co/VH7wlyoJNcpic.twitter.com/beu5rCpdMl — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) December 22, 2020

According to the media, this happened after the first minister attended the funeral of a senior Scottish government civil servant who had died from Covid-19.

Under the law in Scotland, people are required to wear masks in pubs and restaurants.

Just like the rest of the UK, Scotland was forced to impose tougher restrictions in an effort to tackle the rise in Covid-19 infections. Sturgeon said on Tuesday failing to take action quickly would lead to “another period of exponential growth” of the virus next year.

Numerous public figures have expressed regret or apologised for breaking Covid-19 rules, including Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, former Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn, Sky News presenter Kay Burley, leading infectious disease expert Neil Ferguson, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson.

