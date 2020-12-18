 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'We will prosper mightily’: Johnson bullish over Brexit despite ‘difficult’ WTO terms if UK fails at EU deal

18 Dec, 2020 14:19
Anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 16, 2020 ©  © REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Boris Johnson has said the UK will prosper even if it doesn’t secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and is forced to adopt World Trade Organization (WTO) terms in January once it stops trading within EU rules.

Brussels and London are continuing attempts to thrash out a deal this week ahead of the December 31 deadline, but the two sides remain gridlocked on the issue of fishing quotas in UK waters once it leaves the 27-nation bloc.

“We hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves,” the UK prime minister said during a visit to Greater Manchester on Friday.

“If that doesn’t happen, come January 1, we will be trading on WTO terms. Yes, it may be difficult at first, but this country will prosper mightily on any terms and under any arrangement.”

The PM’s words echo those of UK Chancellor Michael Gove, who, on Thursday, also said Britain would trade on WTO terms if it didn’t get a Brexit deal, meaning tariffs would be imposed on all UK imports from the EU.

It comes as European Commission Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier told the European Parliament on Friday that there were “just a few hours” left to complete the negotiations.

The European Parliament has set Barnier a deadline of Sunday by which to reach an agreement with his British counterparts, but Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt urged his fellow lawmakers “not to panic”.

He suggested the negotiations could continue beyond Sunday, adding, “If they [the UK] want us to eat their fish, well, we have to have the possibility to catch their fish in their waters."

Fishing makes up just 0.1 percent of the UK’s economy and a tiny portion of the EU’s, but it is still a major stumbling block in the Brexit talks, along with the ‘level playing field’ measures that ensure fair competition for businesses on both sides.

The EU and UK negotiators have sparred on issues of specific fishing-quota numbers, how often they should be negotiated and when they should take effect.

If the two sides do reach a deal, their respective parliaments will need to approve it, meaning that UK MPs, who have finished their duties for the festive break, could be called back every day until December 31 apart from Christmas Day.

