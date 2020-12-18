At least 7 people arrested as police raid enormous ‘traveller funeral’ in east London (VIDEOS)

At least seven people were arrested following a massive lockdown-breaching event in a pub in Hackney Wick, east London, which local residents speculated may have been a social gathering following a traveller funeral.

Crowds estimated to be in the hundreds were found to be in breach of the tough Tier-Three lockdown rules at a pub in Hackney Wick. Locals suspect the rowdy crowds may have been travellers from the nearby Wallis Road.

Eyewitness footage shows the large crowds clashing with police who arrived to restore order, making several arrests for breach of public-health mandates.

Current situation at Hackney Wick. 100s of people meeting up and drinking together and police forces getting ready to break the illegal gathering! #londonTier3pic.twitter.com/kP3q7aoLwj — Rica Faltado (@ricafaltado) December 17, 2020 Serious scenes in Hackney Wick tonight pic.twitter.com/HDO6jHg1GG — Ettie BK (@ettiebk) December 17, 2020

“Really disappointing this is happening given many Londoners are all doing their bit to help communities stay safe,” Chief Superintendent Karen Findlay said.

“Metropolitan Police will continue to try to explain and encourage compliance with the regulations but enforcement action shouldn’t have to be taken.”

London entered Tier-Three lockdown restrictions this week amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases. Pubs and restaurants have been closed across the capital just ahead of the busy Christmas period.

According to some estimates, one in 86 people in the capital will be infected by Christmas Day. Whipps Cross Hospital in northeast London was forced to divert ambulances due to the extreme pressure placed on its emergency services.

