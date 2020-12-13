British spy-turned-novelist John le Carré, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, dies aged 89

Legendary spy novelist John le Carré, the author of such classics as “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” has passed away at the age of 89, his agent has confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carré, passed away after a short illness (not COVID-19 related) in Cornwall on Saturday evening, 12th December, 2020,” the author's literary agent said in a statement.

With much sadness, I must announce the passing of one the world’s great writers - John le Carré.https://t.co/hpPFA5nA6Dpic.twitter.com/HbC3WZzQFF — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) December 13, 2020

Born David John Moore Cornwell on October 19, 1931, he received a seemingly standard upper-middle-class education, from private school to a degree in modern languages at Oxford University, and then taught at Eton, before joining the foreign service.

However, while officially a diplomat, he in fact was an operative with the domestic intelligence service MI5 and then joined the MI6 foreign service in Germany. He wrote his first novels while still a spy, so had to publish them under a pseudonym “le Carre,” which he then kept for his entire career.

“By repetition, each lie becomes an irreversible fact upon which other lies are constructed.” John Le Carré, you were not only a great writer, but a visionary. Enjoy your new home #Rippic.twitter.com/8L1FWEPhkD — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) December 13, 2020

