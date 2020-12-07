 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Conditions to seal Brexit trade deal ‘not there,’ EU's von der Leyen & UK's Johnson say

7 Dec, 2020 20:24
Get short URL
Conditions to seal Brexit trade deal ‘not there,’ EU's von der Leyen & UK's Johnson say
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London. © Reuters / Toby Melville
London and Brussels’ differences on “critical issues” are hampering last-ditch efforts to sign the Brexit trade deal, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British PM Boris Johnson said after a 90-minute-long phone call on Monday.

“We agreed that the conditions for finalizing an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences,” von der Leyen and Johnson said in a joint statement, issued after the latest talks.

The EU and the UK are still unable to find common ground on “level playing field, governance and fisheries,” according to the statement – key issues which have surfaced again and again in months of crunch talks aimed at securing a deal before the end of the UK's withdrawal transition period on December 31.

After fruitless phone calls on Saturday and Monday, the two leaders have decided to meet in person “in the coming days,” and the UK PM will be traveling to Brussels.

Chief negotiators on both sides and their teams have been tasked with preparing an overview of the remaining differences so that von der Leyen and Johnson could discuss them face to face.

Also on rt.com BoJo will secure a Brexit deal with the EU, but it will be a pyrrhic victory that ultimately satisfies no one

The UK is scheduled to exit the European Single Market and European Customs Union on January 1, 2021. Leaving without a deal will force the UK to do business with the bloc in accordance with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, which may well trigger a spike in prices in the country and other economic problems.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies