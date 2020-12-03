 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Casualties reported as emergency services swarm to scene of huge explosion at warehouse near Bristol

3 Dec, 2020 13:16
Get short URL
Casualties reported as emergency services swarm to scene of huge explosion at warehouse near Bristol
Emergency services have responded en masse after an explosion at a warehouse facility near Bristol, UK. Reports in local media suggest at least one person was killed by the blast.

Fire crews were called to the scene on King’s Weston Lane in Avonmouth at 11.22am  local time. 

According to authorities, the incident is ongoing and the public have been asked to avoid the area. A security cordon has been established as a precaution.

Eyewitness photos taken from close to the scene show a large tank which was completely destroyed during the explosion. Additional images show multiple emergency services personnel responding to the incident and a landed rescue helicopter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies