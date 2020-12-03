Casualties reported as emergency services swarm to scene of huge explosion at warehouse near Bristol

Emergency services have responded en masse after an explosion at a warehouse facility near Bristol, UK. Reports in local media suggest at least one person was killed by the blast.

Fire crews were called to the scene on King’s Weston Lane in Avonmouth at 11.22am local time.

firefighters,ambulance and police already here pic.twitter.com/8r6GCgb1oG — jawad burhan (@jawadburhan98) December 3, 2020

According to authorities, the incident is ongoing and the public have been asked to avoid the area. A security cordon has been established as a precaution.

Eyewitness photos taken from close to the scene show a large tank which was completely destroyed during the explosion. Additional images show multiple emergency services personnel responding to the incident and a landed rescue helicopter.

New photo for the exploded tank pic.twitter.com/YzTX4AWh4V — jawad burhan (@jawadburhan98) December 3, 2020

🚨🚨 We are currently responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth. Crews from @AFRSAvonmouth@AFRSSouthmead@AFRSYate@AFRSPatchway@AFRSKingswood & @AFRSTemple are in attendance. Thread. 🚨🚨 — Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) December 3, 2020

