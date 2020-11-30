UK’s largest airline, EasyJet, offers passengers discounted Covid-19 tests in desperate effort to encourage travel

EasyJet has announced it will offer lower-price Covid-19 tests and partner with testing companies in an attempt to encourage Britons to travel this winter, as the government offers passengers a chance to cut quarantine.

The British airline said on Monday that it would be offering passengers the opportunity to book £75 Covid-19 tests which, if negative, would allow them to shorten their post-travel quarantine from two weeks to just five days.

Passengers, who would have to book the test before travelling, can get the cheaper home test with Easyjet partner company Confirm Testing. They’ll also have the option of booking with CityDoc for a £100 home test or a £150 clinic test.

EasyJet said both companies aim to return test results within 48 hours.

The UK government announced last week that its coronavirus travel rules will change on December 15, with travellers having to isolate for five days before taking a self-funded test. If negative, they do not have to complete the full 14-day quarantine.

EasyJet’s initiative follows the introduction of similar schemes by Wizz Air and London’s Gatwick Airport.

The airline, Europe’s fourth largest by passengers carried, continues to struggle as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated travel restrictions.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary slammed the government’s new scheme for potentially allowing people who have the coronavirus to enter the country.

He believes the government's quarantine plan, in its shortened state or not, is not “enforceable” and that “people don’t comply” as it requires those entering the country to voluntarily self-isolate. Instead, he contends that a scheme that involves testing before travel would work better.

