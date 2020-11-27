Wales announces new Covid restrictions as earlier gains from firebreak lockdown begin to ‘fray’

The Welsh First Minister has warned against complacency and introduced a new wave of measures to tackle rising Covid cases across the country, including the closure of indoor entertainment venues.

Speaking on Friday, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the virus was “cruel and relentless” as he announced the closures of cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues.

The new restrictions on the hospitality industry are due to kick in next Friday.

“Now I know just how hard the sector has worked to put in place measures to protect the public and I know this will be a worrying time for all working in the industry,” he said.

Drakeford said further details would be available on Monday and that the government would be working over the weekend to put together a financial package for the afflicted businesses.

He said he did not expect a return to the firebreak lockdown, which was implemented for 17 days over October and November, instead favouring targeted measures.

“We will focus these on places where we meet and where coronavirus thrives, drawing on the recent evidence from the UK SAGE group of experts about what interventions have had the biggest impact on the virus,” he added.

The infection rate across Wales currently stands at 195.8 per 100,000 people based on reported cases from the seven days.

By comparison, there are 209.1 per 100,000 people in England, where a four-week national lockdown will come to an end next Wednesday.

