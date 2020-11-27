 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sturgeon throws ‘red meat’ to party faithful, critics say, slamming talk of IndyRef2 as Covid & economic woes persist

27 Nov, 2020 10:39
A man wears face paint as demonstrators march for Scottish Independence through Glasgow City centre, Scotland, Britain (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland’s First Minister faced criticism across social media after she said Scotland should have a second independence referendum in the “early part of the next parliament.”

On Thursday, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the BBC that she thinks a referendum on independence should be held in the “early part” of the next Holyrood parliament, which would follow elections in early 2021. 

“I think it’s right, not least because of the challenges this country is facing coming out and rebuilding from Covid that Scotland should have the opportunity to choose whether to become independent in the earlier rather than the later part of the next parliament,” she added. 

Her comments come as the Scottish National Party prepares for its annual conference, running from November 28-30. 

Many people on social media have been sceptical of the First Minister’s remarks, believing her comments to be empty promises to an increasingly pro-independence electorate.

A number of Twitter users described it as throwing ‘red meat’ to the party faithful, adding that Sturgeon herself may be in danger if she doesn’t deliver on the much promised second referendum. 

Another user who took Sturgeon’s call for IndyRef2 at face value, slammed the timing of the comments. 

However, in between the heavy criticism, there was a few people who were happy to hear her remarks.

One user said the First Minister has the ‘British’ frightened. 

Earlier, SNP calls for another referendum were labelled ‘deluded’ in London. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenric said in an interview that Scottish politicians should be focusing on the pandemic and the country’s economic woes and not a divorce from the UK. 

In 2014, Scots voted 55 percent to 45 to reject independence. In October this year, the research group Ipsos MORI claimed that support for Scottish independence was at an all-time high, with 58 percent in favour of a clean break from Britain. 

However, the economic arguments in favour, notably hydrocarbon rents from North Sea oil, have weakened.

