Sturgeon throws ‘red meat’ to party faithful, critics say, slamming talk of IndyRef2 as Covid & economic woes persist

Scotland’s First Minister faced criticism across social media after she said Scotland should have a second independence referendum in the “early part of the next parliament.”

On Thursday, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the BBC that she thinks a referendum on independence should be held in the “early part” of the next Holyrood parliament, which would follow elections in early 2021.

“I think it’s right, not least because of the challenges this country is facing coming out and rebuilding from Covid that Scotland should have the opportunity to choose whether to become independent in the earlier rather than the later part of the next parliament,” she added.

Her comments come as the Scottish National Party prepares for its annual conference, running from November 28-30.

Many people on social media have been sceptical of the First Minister’s remarks, believing her comments to be empty promises to an increasingly pro-independence electorate.

A number of Twitter users described it as throwing ‘red meat’ to the party faithful, adding that Sturgeon herself may be in danger if she doesn’t deliver on the much promised second referendum.

It's that time of year again. The annual SNP Conference. Naturally Nicola Sturgeon is throwing some red meat to the cult and talking up the prospects for an Independence Referendum. They have also produced a handy guide. pic.twitter.com/VZ39DnIUrb — Ian Burnett (@Ian_Burnett_) November 27, 2020

If you think that Sturgeon really wants a referendum next year then I have a bridge to sell to you 😄. It’s just red meat for the rank and file before conference. https://t.co/rEUh7ZEQIj — DavidWilson34 (@Wilson34David) November 27, 2020

This would be utter lunacy, even if it were possible. Sturgeon knows that but the conference hordes are hungry. If she doesn’t feed them some red meat, they might tear her apart instead. https://t.co/dw53HXfjqG — Jennifer (@Jen4Scot) November 27, 2020

Another user who took Sturgeon’s call for IndyRef2 at face value, slammed the timing of the comments.

In the midst of the worst recession in 300 years and Sturgeon's response is to pull Scotland out of our biggest market and leave us with no currency and the worst GDP/debt ratio in the western world.She's insane. pic.twitter.com/voviKMhFtV — Agent P 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@AgentP22) November 27, 2020

However, in between the heavy criticism, there was a few people who were happy to hear her remarks.

One user said the First Minister has the ‘British’ frightened.

Listen I’ve not illusions about the British and the way they operate - but let’s be clear they are rattled by Sturgeon and there’s a reason for that. Scotland and it’s democracy frightens them. This has been a struggle that’s lasted many, many years - I can hold off til May🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Anndra (@AnndraNicolson) November 27, 2020

Earlier, SNP calls for another referendum were labelled ‘deluded’ in London. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenric said in an interview that Scottish politicians should be focusing on the pandemic and the country’s economic woes and not a divorce from the UK.

Also on rt.com ‘Deluded’ Scottish separatists should be focusing on the Covid-19 crisis, not another referendum – UK minister

In 2014, Scots voted 55 percent to 45 to reject independence. In October this year, the research group Ipsos MORI claimed that support for Scottish independence was at an all-time high, with 58 percent in favour of a clean break from Britain.

However, the economic arguments in favour, notably hydrocarbon rents from North Sea oil, have weakened.

