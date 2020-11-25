BoJo triggers wave of criticism with tweet promising Father Christmas WILL deliver presents despite pandemic

Boris Johnson’s attempt at a cutesy social-media moment failed spectacularly, as his response to a child wondering if Father Christmas would be able to deliver presents amid the Covid-19 restrictions prompted laughter and outrage.

The UK prime minister on Wednesday tweeted a letter he’d received from “Monti (aged 8),” who asked the Tory leader which coronavirus safety measures were necessary for Father Christmas to deliver his yearly cargo, and if he is planning on coming this year at all.

“I have put in a call to the North Pole and I can tell you Father Christmas is ready and raring to go, as are Rudolph and all of the other reindeer,” Johnson assured Monti, adding the caveat that all will be well provided that he “behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely.”

Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year 🎅🎁🎄 I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pXwcjHSxZg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2020

Despite the fuzzy subject matter, the tweet did not quite register as heartfelt with many on Twitter, who immediately schooled Johnson for allegedly making light of a public-health and economic crisis.

Some lamented insufficiencies of financial aid provided to those who have lost their incomes as a result of the pandemic, while others lamented the ongoing lockdown measures which have had massive impacts on businesses.

“Many kids won’t get presents as you’ve decimated the economy and put hundreds of thousands out of work or on greatly reduced income,” tweeted one of Johnson’s critics.

Monti is a lucky boy. Many kids won’t get presents as you’ve decimated the economy and put hundreds of thousands out of work or on greatly reduced income. Well done you — Tony (@T50red) November 25, 2020

“George aged 47 wrote and asked if his business has the remotest chance of being salvaged with an end to these insane lockdowns,”quipped another angry person.

Let's hope you haven't made a rash promise to a family who is struggling to eat and may be unable to buy presents for their children. — J R (@LadyJLC) November 25, 2020

Dear Monti, you won't be getting any presents, as your parents were 2 of the approx. 3 million people excluded from government support and have had to live off their savings for the last 8 months . . . — Jorge Orwell VI (@JorgeDeadbeater) November 25, 2020

Some joked that Santa Claus himself would have blood on his hands if he went door-to-door (or chimney to chimney) at Christmas.

If Mr. Christmas is going from house to house delivering presents surely he's breaking lockdown rules?! Basically he has blood on his hands. He might just as well murder the children in their beds as they sleep with his bare hands!#FreePalestine — (((Loretta))) © (@LorettasmithJ) November 25, 2020

Others blamed Johnson personally for mismanaging the Covid-19 crisis, given that the UK is one of the countries in Europe worst-hit by the pandemic.

when thousands more die over the christmas period their lives will be on ur hands. — J🧞‍♀️ (@Jamilah212) November 25, 2020

Some said the government’s relaxation of rules around Christmas would only lead to a third lockdown, after the holiday.

Here it is. “Boris saves Christmas” lockdown 3 pending and most deaths in Europe. Well done arsehole. — Matthew Williams (@Matthew98_) November 25, 2020

The most cynical commenters, though, argued that Monti wasn’t even real.

Monti (aged 8) doesn’t exist — KeithTheGooner (@KeithTheGooner) November 25, 2020

The negative responses to Johnson merely writing back to a child prompted a backlash of their own, as some thought the PM’s detractors were being overly dramatic. “Looks like Scrooge is alive and well and running about 60 Twitter accounts,” commented one person.

I thought - this is a cute item - then I foolishly read the comments below...Looks like Scrooge is alive and well and running about 60 Twitter accounts. — Uryus Worku (@UryusW) November 25, 2020

I thought what a nice tweet let’s have a look and see who finds it offensive within 2 mins you’re top of the pile how empty your life must be — DonaldMac (@DonaldMac77) November 25, 2020

Currently the UK is in lockdown, which is expected to be lifted on December 2. At that point, the rules will be scaled back to the ‘three-tier system,’ imposing covid-safety measures of varying severity, depending on the scale of the epidemic in specific areas. For the days nearer Christmas, the social-distancing rules are going to be relaxed, which has pleased some Britons, while angering others.

