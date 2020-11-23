‘Did you press mute, Prime Minister?’: Calamity in the Commons as isolating BoJo’s audio cuts out during lockdown statement

Despite being in isolation, Boris Johnson certainly isn’t slacking on the bungling front. Parliament descended into farce Monday as the prime minister’s audio cut out while he was delivering a statement on Covid-19 restrictions.

BoJo’s grand plans for rolling back lockdown measures ahead of Christmas were somewhat overshadowed by a technology mishap that meant nobody could hear him.

In scenes similar to what many have experienced while working from home, Johnson’s audio suddenly went dead while he was answering a question about the easing of restrictions.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was quick to lay the blame on Boris, asking “Have you pressed the button by mistake? Muted?”

“It's not our end Prime Minister, it could be yours,” Hoyle added, before suspending the house for three minutes.

The scenes provoked an outpouring of laughter in the House of Commons with one MP shouting “He's not paid his broadband bill!”

During the kerfuffle Johson's audio suddenly returned and he could be heard shouting “There's some problem with the sound!”

The prime minister is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

