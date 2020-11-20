Priti Patel defended by her colleagues as ‘courteous and kind’ after investigation concludes Home Sec bullied staff

Colleagues of Home Secretary Priti Patel have jumped to her defence after it was found that she broke ministerial code, bullied staff, and created fear in her department. One colleague described her as “principled” and “kind.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was one of the first to defend his cabinet colleague. Hancock told Sky News on Friday that Patel “is nothing but courteous and kind,” though he refused to comment specifically on the bullying allegations against the home secretary.

The health secretary said, “I feel very proud to serve in a cabinet with Priti Patel,” but he added that what happens to her is “a matter for the prime minister.”

Sources told the media that an investigation into the conduct of the home secretary, which started in February, had concluded that Patel bullied staff and broke the ministerial code. The investigation was reportedly completed in the summer but remains unpublished.

Also on rt.com ‘Bullying’ inquiry into British Home Secretary Priti Patel finds she broke ministerial code – reports

Hancock’s comments have been echoed on social media by his Tory colleagues.

Robert Courts, the successor to David Cameron in the Oxfordshire seat of Witney, said that Patel is “principled, determined, delivers on her promises, acts on common-sense, [and is] tough whilst personally kind.”

The MP added that these were just a few of the reasons she “is liked and respected across the party. It’s also why her opponents fear her.”

Junior Minister James Cleverly said he was proud of his friend and neighbour Patel and the way she is leading the Home Office.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians claim that PM Boris Johnson has engaged in a cover-up.

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said this is “an extraordinarily important issue” and that “it has all the hallmarks of a prime ministerial cover-up.”

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: “PM must not get away with a cover-up - this report should be published immediately. And someone who apparently doesn’t know what bullying is shouldn’t be Home Secretary.”

Also on rt.com ‘Inhumane & impractical’: UK interior minister in hot water over idea to ship asylum seekers 6,400km to remote Atlantic island

Labour has demanded that the investigation is published in full, and it is anticipated that the government will do so as early as Friday.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!